Chicago crime: Teen charged in 2024 South Side fatal shooting, police say

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with the 2024 shooting death of a 25-year-old man on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder, murder with the strong probability of death or injury, and murder – other forcible felony, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said they identified the suspect as the person allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of the victim on July 14 in the 5400 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park.

The suspect was arrested on Friday by the Area One Homicide Investigative Support Team in the 1500 block of South Loomis Street.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect as he is a juvenile.

What's next:

The suspect was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.