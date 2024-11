article

CHICAGO: The Millennium Tour is making a stop in Chicago and it's packed with R&B artists from the early 2000s.

Singers Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow are slated to headline the show. Other artists set to perform include Plies, Boosie BadAzz, Ying Yang Twins, Rick Ross and Nivea.

Ticket presales begin Nov. 21 and more details can be found here.