22-year-old man fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument in Chicago's Palmer Square neighborhood late Friday night, police said.

According to police, the man was on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of north Bingham just after 11:30 p.m., when two males fired shots after an argument.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.