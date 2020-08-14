2,264 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, highest caseload in months

article

Illinois on Friday saw it’s largest daily number of COVID-19 cases in nearly three months.

Health officials reported that 2,264 people in Illinois have recently tested positive for the disease.

The last time the state saw a larger caseload was May 24, when the state logged 2,508 cases in a single day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 25 new deaths from the coronavirus. That brings the state’s death toll to 7,721.

The state’s rolling positivity rate is now 4.1%, where it has remained within a tenth of a percentage point for a week.

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, the health department said. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 were on ventilators.