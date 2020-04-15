23 people at Joliet nursing home die of COVID-19

Despite progress, there are thousands of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

On Wednesday, state officials announced more than 1,300 new cases and 80 additional deaths. In total, we are now nearing 1,000 deaths and have 24,593 cases of infection statewide.

A shocking 23 of the Illinois COVID-19 deaths are connected to a Joliet nursing home where 22 residents have died from the virus, along with an employee.

The outbreak in Joliet is one of the worse in the country. The nursing home is located on Larkin Avenue, where some people could still be seen working inside the facility Wednesday night.

There were 165 patients at the Joliet nursing home. Thirty-seven tested negative and were moved elsewhere. It’s not clear how many patients tested positive.