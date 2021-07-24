23 shot, 3 fatally, since Friday night in Chicago

Twenty-three people were shot, three fatally, — including a 17-year-old boy — in Chicago since Friday night.

In the weekend’s first reported fatal attack, a person was fatally shot Friday in South Shore.

About 7:30 p.m., a male was near the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

On Saturday, a man was shot to death in a drive-by in Austin on the Northwest Side.

The 37-year-old was standing in the sidewalk with a group of people about 1:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Moody Avenue when someone inside a blue-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the head and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him.

At the same time, a teenage boy was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The teens, 15 and 17, were in the backyard of a home about 1:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when someone opened fire, police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The other, 15, was struck in the stomach and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

In nonfatal shootings, two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 9:10 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire from a white SUV, police said.

A 33-year-old was struck in the chest and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other man, 20, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

Two people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The pair were standing in the street about 12:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Ada Street when someone inside a black-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The teen boy, 17, was struck in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. A man, 21, was also shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At least fifteen others were wounded in citywide gun violence since 5 p.m. Friday.

Sixty people were shot, 10 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.