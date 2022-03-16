23-year-old shot on Chicago's West Side

A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Chicago police, around 8:15 a.m, the man was standing outside in the 1100 block of north Springfield, when shots were fired.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

He was shot once in the upper right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No offender description is available and no one is in custody at this time, police said.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.