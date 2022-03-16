Expand / Collapse search

23-year-old shot on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. 

According to Chicago police, around 8:15 a.m, the man was standing outside in the 1100 block of north Springfield, when shots were fired

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

He was shot once in the upper right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. 

No offender description is available and no one is in custody at this time, police said. 

Area Four detectives are investigating.