Expand / Collapse search

25-year-old man shot twice in Brighton Park

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

BRIGHTON PARK - A 25-year-old man was shot in Brighton Park late Saturday. 

Police said the man was walking in the 4800 block of Western Avenue around 11:30 p.m., when he was suddenly shot. 

The man sustained shots to the right thigh and calf. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He took himself to Mount Siani hospital, where he was listed in good condition. 

Police said the man was very uncooperative about the incident.

Area One detectives are investigating.