25-year-old woman injured while throwing axe at Burr Ridge axe lounge

A 25-year-old woman was injured while throwing an axe at a Burr Ridge axe lounge over the weekend.

According to a police report, Burr Ridge officers and Pleasantview paramedics responded to Bullseye Axe Lounge located at 770 Village Center Dr. for a report of a traumatic injury.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics learned that the woman struck herself on the back of her head with a two-sided axe on her backswing to throw the axe.

She had a laceration on the back of her head and said she was dizzy, police said.

Paramedics transported her to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to Pleasantview Fire Protection District for more information.