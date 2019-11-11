25K pounds of pizza toppings recalled over possible Listeria contamination

article

Pizza topping brand Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling more than 25,000 pounds of meat over fears it may be contaminated with a potentially life-threatening foodborne illness, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service was alerted by the company after samples of affected products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled ready-to-eat meats, which include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni and sausage, were produced on Oct. 29 and 30, and Nov. 5. The products were then shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio, according to the notice.

Customers can identify products by the establishment number "EST. 1838A," which is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

WHOLE FOODS RECALLS MORE THAN 40 VEGETABLE PRODUCTS OVER LISTERIA RISK

To date, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the affected products.

Advertisement

The Food Safety and Inspection Service, however, is concerned that some of the affected products may be in distribution centers, restaurants or institutional refrigerators or freezers.

The agency is urging restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products to throw them away or return them.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The USDA posted labels of the affected chicken products on its website along with a full list of the products.

The recalled products are as follows:

Ange's Pizza Sausage for Pizza 38mm Sliced. Lot code: 102919

Creno's Pizza Sliced Sausage For Pizza. Lot code: 102919

GiAntonio Brand Sausage for Pizza 38mm Sliced. Lot code: 102919

GiAntonio Brand Pepperoni 38mm Sliced. Lot code: 102919

Josseppi's Sliced Topper Pepperoni. Lot code: 102919

Massey's Portofino Pepperoni. Lot code: 102919

Flyer's Pizza & Subs 38mm Sliced Pepperoni. Lot code: 102919

Ezzo Brand Burretto Pepperoni Sliced 51mm. Lot code: 102919

Ezzo Brand Rough Chopped Pepperoni. Lot code 102919

Ezzo Brand Natural Uncured Pepperoni Sliced 51mm. Lot code: 102919

Chopped Pepperoni. Lot code: 103019

Pizza King Chopped Pepperoni. Lot code: 103019 or 110519

Ezzo Brand Chopped Pepperoni. Lot code: 103019 or 110519

Ezzo Brand Chopped Pepperoni. Lot code: 103019

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness, or food poisoning, in the United States. The bacteria is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to government data.

Anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness related to the affected products should contact a healthcare provider.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS