Whole Foods recalls more than 40 vegetable products after manufacturer’s recall over listeria risk

In response to Mann Packing Co., Inc.‘s recall of more than 100 vegetable products on Sunday over the potential risk of listeria contamination, Whole Foods Market issued its own recall on more than 40 of the vegetable products Wednesday, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement.

The grocer is “voluntarily recalling multiple products from its stores in the U.S.,” the announcement said, also including a list of items affected by state.

The Whole Foods recall only affects the products listed.

“These products were available on salad and hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers,” the FDA said.

FILE: A Whole Foods Market in downtown Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The affected products were sold between Oct. 10, 2019 and Nov. 4, 2019.

“Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund,” the health agency said.

On Sunday, Mann Packing Co., Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its vegetable products sold in the U.S. and Canada, and released a full list of affected items.

The recall was in response to a notification by the U.S. FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of “a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes,” the announcement said.

So far, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with the vegetable products, according to the announcement.

“Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the announcement said. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.”