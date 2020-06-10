25th employee contracts COVID-19, 3 positive antibody test at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 25 and three workers have received positive antibody test results.

The latest employee to test positive was assigned to the Criminal Department, located on the 10th floor of the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., and last reported for work more than two months ago, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The employee is self-quarantining at home.

The Clerk’s Office’s Department of Facilities Management is conducting routine cleaning of the area where the employee worked, the clerk’s office said.

Notification is being sent to all employees regarding the employee that tested positive.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.