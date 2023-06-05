261 CPD recruits sworn in to serve Chicago amidst heightened challenges

It was a proud day for 261 new police officers and their families.

Three classes of recruit grads took the oath Monday to serve the city of Chicago at a time Mayor Brandon Johnson called one of the most difficult and challenging, reminding them of the danger they will face.

Interim Superintendent Fred Waller called for a moment of silence in honor of two police and two firefighters lost this year.

"The Chicago Police Department and Fire Department are standing together in grief like never before. We carry their memory, their service and sacrifice. We will never ever forget," said Waller.

A third of the recruit grads are women and 74 percent are persons of color.

The new recruits will bring the total number of officers to 11,720, short of the 13,000 the city typically employs.