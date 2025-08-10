28-Year-Old Aurora man dies in Naperville motorcycle crash, police say

The Brief A 28-year-old Aurora man died early Sunday after his motorcycle crashed at School Street and Washington Street in Naperville. Police say the northbound 2022 Yamaha left the roadway near Douglas Avenue, slid on its side, and hit a retaining wall. The intersection was closed for several hours, and witnesses are urged to contact Naperville Police Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6177.



An Aurora man has died after a motorcycle crash in Naperville on Sunday, according to the Naperville Police Department.

What we know:

Early Sunday morning, officials responded to the intersection of School Street and Washington Street for reports of a crash. A blue 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was on its side with heavy damage. The operator was unresponsive and, although life-saving measures were taken, the Aurora man died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the 28-year-old was traveling north on Washington Street near Douglas Avenue when the motorcycle left the roadway, slid on its side, and the motorcycle struck a small retaining wall.

The intersection was closed off in both directions for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information should contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6177.