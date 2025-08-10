Expand / Collapse search

28-Year-Old Aurora man dies in Naperville motorcycle crash, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  August 10, 2025 5:11pm CDT
The Brief

    • A 28-year-old Aurora man died early Sunday after his motorcycle crashed at School Street and Washington Street in Naperville.
    • Police say the northbound 2022 Yamaha left the roadway near Douglas Avenue, slid on its side, and hit a retaining wall.
    • The intersection was closed for several hours, and witnesses are urged to contact Naperville Police Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6177.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Aurora man has died after a motorcycle crash in Naperville on Sunday, according to the Naperville Police Department.

What we know:

Early Sunday morning, officials responded to the intersection of School Street and Washington Street for reports of a crash. A blue 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was on its side with heavy damage. The operator was unresponsive and, although life-saving measures were taken, the Aurora man died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the 28-year-old was traveling north on Washington Street near Douglas Avenue when the motorcycle left the roadway, slid on its side, and the motorcycle struck a small retaining wall.

The intersection was closed off in both directions for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information should contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6177.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Naperville Police Department.

