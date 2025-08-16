28-year-old dead after shooting in Batavia: officials

The Brief A 28-year-old man died following a shooting in Batavia, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police say the man fired shots at officers in the 1200 block of E. Wilson Street around 4 p.m., prompting officers to return fire. It remains unclear whether police gunfire caused the man’s death; the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.



A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting in Batavia, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident involving a 28-year-old man in the 1200 block of E. Wilson Street around 4 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the 28-year-old fired shots at officers who also discharged their weapons during the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the shots fired by police struck the suspect and caused his death.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the incident. All reports will be submitted for an independent review.