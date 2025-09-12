28-year-old man killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Joliet: police

The Brief A 28-year-old Joliet man was killed Friday after his Chevrolet Sonic collided with a tractor-trailer at South Chicago Street and Schweitzer Road, police said. The man was ejected from his vehicle and later pronounced dead at St. Joseph Medical Center; the truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Georgia, was uninjured. Joliet police are investigating and ask anyone with information or video of the crash to contact the department’s Traffic Division.



A 28-year-old man has died after a car crash in Joliet on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a crash at South Chicago Street and Schweitzer Road. An investigation revealed that a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by a 54-year-old man from Georgia was exiting a business in the 3400 block of South Chicago Street, facing eastbound.

The tractor-trailer initiated a left turn toward northbound South Chicago Street and collided with a Chevrolet Sonic driven by a 28-year-old man from Joliet that was southbound on South Chicago Street. Then the driver of the Chevrolet was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to St Joseph Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division at (815)724-3010.