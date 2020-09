Health officials reported 2,806 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Saturday, along with 23 additional deaths.

There have been 248,177 cases of the virus in Illinois and 8,166 total deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported over 60,000 specimens, bringing the statewide total to 4,371,876.

The recovery rate for the virus in Illinois is at 96 percent.