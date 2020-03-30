29 more CPD members test positive for COVID-19

The Chicago Police Department on Monday announced 29 more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now 50 total cases of the disease in the department, Chicago police said.

“They are getting the best care available and we are prioritizing infection control protocols within police facilities,” CPD chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet announcing the cases.

On Friday, the department said it had 29 cases of the disease. They were reported in all three detective districts.

Last week, interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck announced new department protocols to prevent the spread of the disease among officers.