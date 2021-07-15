29 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and twenty-seven others were wounded, in shootings Wednesday in Chicago including a 38-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a residence in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 7:20 p.m., she was standing in front of a residence in the 200 block of South Kilpartrick Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up, someone got out, and fired shots at her, Chicago police said. The woman was struck in the stomach and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Minutes prior, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side. He was inside a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone shot him in the head, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 11:05 p.m., the men, 32 and 44, were standing outside in the 700 block of South Francisco Avenue, when they hear rapid gunfire, police said. The 32-year-old was struck multiple times in the legs, and the older man was struck in the torso, the face, and the armpit. The 32-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, while the older man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in the serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting in South Chicago. Just after 7 p.m., the boy was standing in front of a home in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the side of the body and the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two teens were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Thursday night in Calumet Heights on the South Side. A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were in an alley about 6:45 p.m. near the 9200 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people approached them and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the back and listed in critical condition. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was listed in good condition. Both teens self-transported to Trinity Hospital.

About 15 minutes prior, three men were wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Just after 6:30 p.m., the men, 32, 53, and 64, were walking on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. All three men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and the 53-year-old was also struck in the arm. They were all transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About the same time, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park on the West Side. He was near an alley about 6:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said. The 36-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At least five people were wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. The group was standing and talking near a food mart at 79th and Justine streets when a silver car pulled out from an alley and three gunman opened fire shortly after noon. Five people were hit, four men and a woman. Three of the victims were listed in critical condition as they were taken to hospitals. They ranged in age from 27 to 50.

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 1 a.m., he was in his vehicle in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, when he heard several shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Mercy Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Less than an hour prior, a 34-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Pilsen. About 12:25 a.m., he was walking in the 2100 block of South Paulina Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired sh0ts at him, police said. He was struck twice in the buttocks and twice in the thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is in critical condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, four women and a man were shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The group was standing in the 4600 block of West Monroe Street when someone approached and opened fire just after midnight, police said. A 23-year-old woman was struck in the left buttocks and a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs. The woman was in good condition at Stroger Hospital, and the man was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 29-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. An 18-year-old woman was struck in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was also in good condition. A fourth woman, 34, was shot in the thigh but refused to go to the hospital. She left the scene in good condition.

Seven others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Two people were killed and eleven others were wounded in shootings Tuesday citywide.