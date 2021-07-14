Expand / Collapse search

5 wounded in West Garfield Park mass shooting

By Kennedy Hayes
CHICAGO - Five people were shot early Wednesday morning in a mass shooting in West Garfield Park

A group was standing outside at about 2:14 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Monroe Street when they were approached by an unidentified male who pulled out a handgun and began shooting, according to Chicago police.  

Two women, ages 23 and 29, were shot in the buttocks. A 34-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and refused to go to the hospital, leaving the scene in good condition, according to police. An 18-year-old woman was shot in her leg. 

A 25-year-old man was shot in both legs.

All of the shooting victims were listed in good condition at local hospitals. 

No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.