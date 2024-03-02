29-year-old man attacked, battered during suburban home invasion; 3 arrested at the scene

article

Three people were arrested in Beach Park during an alleged home invasion Friday morning.

Melinda Uribe, 30, and Robert M. Carr, 41, of Mundelein, have been charged with home invasion and residential burglary.

Keith T. Daniels, 43, of Mundelein, has been charged with criminal trespass to a residence.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a manufactured home in the 38700 block of North Sheridan Road for a call from a person needing assistance retrieving her property from the residence.

When deputies arrived, they were informed that the caller, identified as Uribe, did not have a permanent address and sometimes stayed at the home where law enforcement officials were dispatched.

According to the sheriff's office, Uribe was upset because the person who lives in the residence would not open the door to allow her to gather her belongings.

Deputies knocked on the door, but nobody answered. They then suggested to Uribe that she return at a later time with an escort from the sheriff's office to retrieve her property.

Uribe then left the area.

About an hour later, a deputy was in the same neighborhood completing paperwork in his squad car when he saw Uribe return to the residence in a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Uribe and a man, later identified as Carr, quickly exited the vehicle and allegedly forced entry into the home.

A third person, identified as Daniels, allegedly entered the home shortly after Uribe and Carr.

Uribe and Carr then allegedly attacked and battered a 29-year-old man who lived at the home.

The sheriff's deputy, along with other responding deputies, entered the home and quickly apprehended Uribe, Carr and Daniels.

The three were transported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

The victim did not seek medical treatment at the time.

All three remain held pending their first court appearance Saturday.