A man was found shot Thursday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police found the 29-year-old around 11:55 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and two graze wounds to the face in the 5600 block of South Wood Street, police said.

He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.