2,905 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 31 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,905 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 31 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 31 deaths, nine were reported in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 4.0%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,256 specimens for a total of 6,243,635.

As of Friday night, 1,807 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 166 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.