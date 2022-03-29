3 armed men rob Near West Side bank

Three people robbed a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

They entered the bank around 11:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Chicago police said.

The FBI said they were responding to the scene but did not share additional info.

Police responded to a call of three armed men, at least one dressed in a security uniform, pushing their way into the rear vault as an employee was opening it, according to police radio traffic.

Customers and employees were corralled into the backroom and the suspects left with around $100,000, according to the radio traffic.