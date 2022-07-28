3 arrested after man carjacked, suspects crash vehicle on Chicago's West Side

Three suspects were arrested Thursday afternoon after a carjacking and traffic crash on Chicago's West Side.

Around 3:20 p.m., police say a 48-year-old man was parking his vehicle on the street in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue and as he went to exit his car, two unknown offenders approached him, one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's vehicle.

The suspects then fled westbound on Chicago Avenue, police said.

A short time later, the vehicle was discovered crashed in the area of Walnut Street and Damen Avenue.

Video from SkyFOX showed two vehicles next to one another on the sidewalk.

Three suspects were takin into custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.