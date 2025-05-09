3 arrested in targeted box truck carjacking in Long Grove

The Brief Three men from Chicago were arrested after allegedly orchestrating a targeted carjacking of a box truck in Long Grove. Authorities say the suspects used a U-Haul and a minivan to trap and pepper-spray the victim before stealing the truck filled with electronics. The stolen vehicle was later found in Chicago, where all three suspects were taken into custody.



Three Chicago men face felony charges following an organized carjacking that targeted a box truck loaded with electronics in Long Grove earlier this week, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Targeted carjacking

The backstory:

Deputies responded around 1 p.m. on Wednesday to Route 53 and Long Grove Road after receiving reports of a disturbance, which was later confirmed to be an aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Investigators said the victim, a 36-year-old Plainfield man, was driving a box truck northbound on Route 53 when he was rear-ended by a U-Haul. After getting out to speak with the driver, a minivan arrived and two more suspects emerged. The three then pepper-sprayed the victim and fled in separate vehicles — the minivan, the U-Haul, and the stolen box truck.

Authorities believe the hijacking was a coordinated effort to steal the electronics inside the truck. With help from Chicago police, the stolen box truck was recovered in the 1500 block of Pershing Road in the Bridgeport neighborhood. All three suspects were arrested at the scene and remain in custody in Cook County.

Arrest warrants were issued for the following individuals:

Anthony A. Long, 23, charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery

Brence C. Dancy, 31, charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking

Christopher R. Lewis, 27, charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking

All three are expected to be transferred to Lake County early next week.