3 boys charged with robbing 58-year-old man at gunpoint in Chicago

Three boys have been charged with robbing a 58-year-old man at gunpoint in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

Three boys - ages 13, 14, and 17 - were taken into custody Thursday afternoon, just minutes after the incident occurred, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., police said the teens approached the man in the 6600 block of South Langley and took his personal property at gunpoint.

Officers took the three boys into custody a short time later.

Each of the teens were charged with armed robbery, while the 14 and 17-year-old were charged with an additional count of aggravated unlawful used of a weapon by a person under 21.

No further information was immediately available.