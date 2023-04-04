3 buildings in Humboldt Park, Old Town sustain roof damage, trees fall on vehicles due to heavy winds

Three buildings in Humboldt Park and Old Town suffered roof damage Tuesday afternoon due to heavy winds.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, officials responded to three buildings that had significant roof damage after 2 p.m.

The locations included 3659 W. Grand Ave., 4556 W. Grand Ave. and 1636 N. Wells.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Other locations that CFD responded to Tuesday had several trees down or power poles damaged.

FOX 32 has reached out to the city of Chicago for more information.

Check back for updates.