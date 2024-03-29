3 burglaries reported overnight in Chicago; ATM, safe among items taken

Three burglaries were reported across Chicago on Friday morning.

Around 2:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of West North Avenue in response to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, police apprehended the suspect and took him into custody. They also recovered stolen items from the business and the tools used in the crime.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 2:39 a.m., authorities responded to a burglary in the 1500 block of West Division.

Upon arrival, officers found shattered glass from the front door. A witness informed the police that two unidentified perpetrators broke the glass, removed an ATM, loaded it into a white van, and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Around 3:37 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of West 18th Street regarding a reported burglary.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered shattered glass from the front window.

The victim informed the police that two individuals had broken the window, stolen a safe containing money, and fled the scene.

No suspects have been apprehended. Area Three detectives are leading the investigation.