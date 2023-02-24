3 businesses robbed on NW Side among 18 targeted city-wide in past month

Chicago police are warning businesses owners city-wide of recent early morning burglaries.

There have been at least 22 break-ins in the past month, six of those were this week and three happened Friday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police are looking for a group of men, somewhere between two and five people, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and ski masks.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 5500 block of N. Milwaukee on January 21 at 5:35 a.m.

In the 4900 block of W. Irving Park Rd. on January 23 at 4:30 a.m.

In the 4000 block of N. Kedzie on January 24 at 5:30 a.m.

In the 2600 block of N. Kedzie on February 4 at 6 a.m.

In the 3200 block of W. Diversey on February 4 at 6:12 a.m.

In the 1700 block of N. Marcey on February 4 at 6:24 a.m.

In the 1000 block of W. Fullerton on February 7 at 1:58 a.m.

In the 400 block of W. Belmont on February 7 at 2:35 a.m.

In the 300 block of W. North Ave. on February 8 at 2:41 a.m.

In the 3100 block of W. Montrose on February 8 at 3:23 a.m.

In the 5200 block of N. Lincoln on February 8 at 3:45 a.m.

In the 4600 block of N. Kedzie on February 16 at 1:36 a.m.

In the 1200 block of E. 47th St. on February 16 at 3:01 a.m.

In the 1700 block of N. Marcey on February 16 at 3:28 a.m.

In the 5500 block of N. Milwaukee on February 16 at 5:41 a.m.

In the 2900 block of N. Broadway on February 22 at 2:48 a.m.

In the 2900 block of W. Devon on February 22 at 5:45 a.m.

In the 2500 block of W. Lawrence on February 22 at 6 a.m.

In the 2400 block of W. Diversey on February 24 at 4 a.m.

In the 3600 block of N. Damen on February 24 at 4:48 a.m.

In the 1800 block of W. Irving Park Rd. on February 24 at 6:02 a.m.

Police say these incidents are likely related. In each incident, multiple suspects break the front door of a business and steal property from inside.

There are a few things business owners can do to stay safe: