3 charged in retail store break-in on Near West Side

Three men are accused of breaking into a retail store Thursday morning on the Near West Side.

Trevon Knight, 18, 21-year-old Reginald Williams and Raynard Thompson, 18, are each charged with one felony count of burglary, Chicago police said. Williams is also facing a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Reginald Williams | Chicago Police Department

About 1:50 a.m., the trio allegedly parked a U-Haul truck in the alley behind a retail store in the 1100 block of West Madison Street, threw a rock through the front window and began to steal merchandise, police said.

Responding officers were able to take three men into custody as they tried to run from the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

