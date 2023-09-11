3 Chicago liquor stores, bars robbed at gunpoint overnight

Two liquor stores and a bar were robbed Sunday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The first robbery took place around 10:25 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1700 block of West Division Street, according to CPD. Two males armed with guns walked into the store and robbed two employees of their cellphones and money. Then, they took a safe and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Roughly five minutes later, two armed males walked into a liquor store in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue and stole a cash drawer and robbed several patrons before running away.

Around 11 p.m., two armed males walked into a bar in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue and took the cash drawer before robbing several patrons, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating each incident.