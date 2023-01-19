3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

article

Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday.

Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies.

Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first saw the previously reported stolen vehicle traveling near Pilsen on I-94 north using an Automated License Plate Reader.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled.

Chicago Police Department assisted with a surveillance helicopter and located the stolen car parked next to a black Jeep near the 7000 block of South Lowe Avenue in Englewood.

Troopers responded to the area and positioned their squad cars in front of the suspect vehicle and the black Jeep. The black Jeep struck the rear passenger side of the ISP squad car. No injuries were reported from the crash.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Jackson, the driver of the black Jeep, Harris, and passenger of the black Jeep, Ingram, were all arrested.

Police found a handgun and suspected cannabis inside the Jeep.

Ingram was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Manufacturing and Delivering of Cannabis, and a Violation of Parole.

Jackson was charged with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Improper Lane Usage, Disregarding a Traffic Control Light, and Driving on a Revoked License.

Harris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering Cannabis, Driving on a Revoked License, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No additional information will be released at this time, police say.