3 Chicago men robbed Dick's Sporting Goods in NW Indiana, rammed getaway vehicle into police car: sheriff

Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana Saturday.

Ricky C. Pierce, 30, faces one count of attempted theft and one count of resisting law enforcement.

Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, faces one count of attempted theft and one count of resisting law enforcement.

Robert E. Thompson, 28, faces one count of attempted theft and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the three suspects attempted to rob the Dick's Sporting Goods store located at 101 Indianapolis Boulevard.

The three men were trying to leave in a getaway car when Schererville police arrived.

The suspects allegedly rammed their car into a police patrol car, and police opened fire.

Thompson was struck by gunfire and remains hospitalized, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The other two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.