3 children, 2 adults critical after multi-vehicle, bicycle crash in Rogers Park

A crash involving multiple bicycles and two vehicles sent five people, including three children, to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident happened Wednesday evening at Marshfield and Jonquil Terrace, in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

It's unknown what led to the crash, but the Chicago Fire Department said two cars were involved and several bicycles.

Two children are in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital, one other child is in critical at Lutheran General, two adults are in critical at St. Francis in Evanston and one other adult was injured but refused treatment, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.