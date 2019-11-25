3 children among several hurt in Brighton Park crash

Several people were hospitalized — including three children — after a multi-vehicle crash Monday in Brighton park on the Southwest Side.

Two Fords were involved in a collision about 7:14 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

A 6-year-old boy and two 1-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

A woman, 25, driving one of the Fords was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The 54-year-old man behind the wheel of the other Ford was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Another person refused medical attention, officials said.

The woman was cited for driving without a valid license or insurance and cited twice for failure to secure a child in a proper child restraint, police said.