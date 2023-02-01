3 Cook County residents allegedly stole perfume, Neosporin from Walgreens before leading police on chase

article

Bond has been set for three Cook County residents accused of stealing perfume and other merchandise from a Willowbrook Walgreens store.

Kyla Simmons, 20, of Chicago, Duane Robinson, 23, of Chicago, and Monteriana Williams, 20, of Oak Park have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Simmons is also charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and Robinson is also charged with one count of robbery.

At about 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Willowbrook officers were dispatched to the Walgreens store located at 501 Plainfield Road for a call of retail theft, prosecutors said.

A Darien police officer was on patrol nearby at the time of the call and located a vehicle at the intersection of Route 83 and Plainfield Road that was suspected of being involved in the theft.

The officer positioned his squad car behind the suspected vehicle that Simmons was allegedly driving, prosecutors said.

At that time, the vehicle made a U-turn on Route 83 and the officer activated his emergency lights.

The vehicle then sped up and reached speeds of up to 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, prosecutors said.

Several law enforcement agencies and a Chicago Police Department helicopter were involved in the high-speed pursuit.

The vehicle was eventually located near Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street in Chicago.

Cook County Sheriff's deputies pulled in front of the vehicle, and Simmons allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and crashed into another officer's vehicle.

Officers allegedly found 21 bottles of perfume and about $5,000 in cash in the vehicle.

All three suspects were taken into custody at that time.

Following an investigation into the retail theft, detectives determined that at about 9:25 p.m., Simmons and Robinson entered the Walgreens together, followed by Williams a short time later.

Robinson allegedly asked the store clerk to double-bag 21 bottles of perfume that totaled about $1,668.58. After the clerk did so, Robinson grabbed the bag from the clerk and fled the store, prosecutors said.

Simmons and Williams allegedly took items from the store including candy, band-aids and Neosporin and fled the store.

"The type of criminal behavior alleged against these three defendants clearly displays their complete disregard for public safety and the rule of law," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The allegations that these three defendants entered a retail store, stole merchandise and then put the public at risk by leading authorities on a high-speed chase through a residential area, will not be tolerated in DuPage County. The fact that the defendants were in custody less than one hour after the initial call sends the message that if you commit this type of crime in DuPage

Bond was set at $75,000 for Simmons, $50,000 for Robinson and $10,000 for Williams.

The next court appearance for all three suspects is scheduled for Feb. 27.

