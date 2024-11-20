3 dead after crash involving vehicle, freight train in Harvey: officials

Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a train and a vehicle in suburban Harvey, officials said.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. at 153rd and Park Avenue.

A vehicle bypassed the lowered crossing gates on the train tracks and struck the side of a CSX freight train, according to CSX officials.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, two females and a male were killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they continue to investigate," the train company said in part.

Halsted, Park, Broadway and Center roads are currently closed.

This is a breaking story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.