Expand / Collapse search

3 dead after crash involving vehicle, freight train in Harvey: officials

By Cody King
Published  November 20, 2024 3:54pm CST
Harvey
FOX 32 Chicago

3 dead after freight train-vehicle collision in Harvey

Three people were killed when the vehicle they were in struck a freight train in Harvey on Wednesday.

HARVEY, Ill. - Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a train and a vehicle in suburban Harvey, officials said.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. at 153rd and Park Avenue. 

A vehicle bypassed the lowered crossing gates on the train tracks and struck the side of a CSX freight train, according to CSX officials. 

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, two females and a male were killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they continue to investigate," the train company said in part. 

Halsted, Park, Broadway and Center roads are currently closed.

This is a breaking story and we'll bring more updates as they become available. 

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the CSX company and the Cook County Medical Examiner.