3 deadly crashes in 12 hours prompt safety pleas from McHenry County emergency responders

What we know:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said one of the crashes happened at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 16500 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road near unincorporated Woodstock.

A 2011 Dodge Ram was traveling east when it crossed the center line for unknown reasons and was struck by a westbound semi-truck. The pickup came to rest in a ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge, a 50-year-old Belvidere man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver was not injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

Another crash occurred at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Hebron Road in unincorporated Harvard.

A 1997 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound, east of U.S. Route 14, when it veered off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. That crash is also under investigation.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not yet released details on the third fatal crash.

The identities of those who died in the crashes also haven't been released.

What they're saying:

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman issued a statement urging drivers to be more cautious.

"In the span of about 12 hours, three fatal crashes have taken lives here in McHenry County. Our hearts are with the families forever changed by these tragedies.

"We’re urging every driver: slow down, stay alert, and make responsible decisions behind the wheel. Your life, and the lives of others, depend on it.

"As your Sheriff, I want you to know we are taking this seriously. Our deputies are conducting directed traffic patrols, increasing visibility in high-risk areas, monitoring for speeding, distracted driving, and impaired operation, and working closely with our Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit to identify contributing factors. We’re also collaborating with state and local partners to deploy additional resources where needed.

"But safety is a shared responsibility – and we need everyone to do their part.

Slow down - especially on less-traveled roads.

Put the phone down - no distraction is worth a life.

Buckle up - every time, every seat.

Drive sober - plan ahead, no excuses.

Stay alert - your full attention can save lives.

"If you witness reckless or impaired driving, please report it. Your call could save someone’s life.

"Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts. And please, drive carefully, drive responsibly, and do your part to prevent another tragedy."

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Harvard Fire Protection District and Marengo Fire & Rescue District also issued a joint statement on the crashes:

"Within a 24-hour period, our departments responded to multiple serious crashes across the western part of McHenry County. Three of those crashes involved fatalities. While the circumstances and outcomes of each incident varied, the impact has been felt across the communities we serve and among those who responded. Each incident had a deep impact, and we recognize the challenges faced by those involved.

"From Monday morning through Tuesday morning, our fire and EMS resources were shared across nearly all of these responses. Apparatus, personnel, and command staff moved between scenes to provide support wherever it was needed. The pace of these back-to-back incidents demanded focus, endurance, and a high level of coordination. That level of cooperation reflects the strength of our regional partnerships and the mutual aid system we depend on every day. These responses took place during periods of oppressive heat, with the heat index nearing or exceeding 100 degrees, further adding to the physical demands placed on responders across the region.

"We are also grateful to our outside partners, including LifeNet, Flight For Life, the MD-1 physician team, and the neighboring departments who backfilled our stations and helped ensure continued coverage while crews remained committed at the scenes. Our dispatchers and communications personnel played a vital role behind the scenes, managing multiple incidents, coordinating resources, and helping ensure accurate information was relayed across agencies and to the public.

"Our thoughts are not only with the victims and their families, but also with our responders. Calls like these take a toll. They are emotionally heavy, and we remain committed to supporting the well-being of those who answer the call, regardless of time or circumstance. These responses are a reflection of the professionalism and resilience that exist across our departments. They also serve as a reminder of the importance of continued public support for the people and systems that make this level of care possible."

Investigations into all three crashes remain ongoing.