3 die in NW Indiana crash

Three people from Valparaiso died in a crash Thursday, including a teenage boy and two 20-year-old women, in northwest Indiana.

The multi-vehicle crash happened about 1:35 p.m. west of 625 County Road 130 in Union Township, according to a statement from the Porter county coroner’s office.

The driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Mathew Shupe, and the front seat passenger, 20-year-old Morgan Rodd, died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

A rear-seat passenger, 20-year-old Olivia Ogiego, was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, the Porter county sheriff’s office said in a statement.

They were all inside a 2001 Ford Focus during the crash, the sheriff’s office said. An investigation is ongoing.