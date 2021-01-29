3 drivers carjacked overnight in Chicago

Police responded to at least three carjackings Thursday night into Friday morning in Chicago.

Shortly before midnight, one group of carjackers targeted two drivers in the same block in Edgewater.

They pulled up in a black Honda Civic about 11:40 p.m. and stole someone’s car at gunpoint in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue, police said.

As the group drove off, they stopped at the end of the block and carjacked the driver of a BMW X5, police said. Officers found the BMW abandoned hours later in a West Side alley.

About 4:50 a.m., several young men confronted a driver in the 4300 block of West Cornelia Avenue, not far from Kostner and Addison, police said.

The carjackers pulled up behind the man in a gray sedan and, when the victim exited his car, the group came up and demanded his belongings and vehicle, police said.

Last week, police Supt. David Brown said he was beefing up the city’s carjacking task force to address the surge in carjackings, which have more than doubled in the past year.