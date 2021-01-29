Two people carjacked on same block in Edgewater

article

Two people were carjacked on the same block Thursday night in Edgewater on the North Side.

A man, 56, and his son, 17, were parked in their 2006 Volvo S40 about 11:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue when four males driving a newer model black Honda Civic approached them, Chicago police said.

Two men exited the Honda, showed handguns and demanded the Volvo, police said.

The men began to drive away in the Volvo when they noticed a white 2011 BMW X5 at a stop sign at the end of the block, police said.

They exited the Volvo and approached the BMW, pointing guns at the 55-year-old woman driving, police said.

The men took her vehicle and fled along with the Honda, leaving the Volvo at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

About 3:25 a.m. Friday, the BMW was found unoccupied in an alley in Lawndale on the West Side.

The suspects are possibly teenagers, wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark clothing, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incidents.