3 ejected from car in fiery crash in the Loop

Three people were thrown from a car after it crashed and caught on fire Friday morning in the Loop.

The Buick sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ida B. Wells Drive when it crashed into a pole, causing it to catch fire, police said.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, with two of them fleeing on foot, police said.

One person was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condtion, police said.

