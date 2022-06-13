3 found dead in Round Lake Beach home

A homicide investigation is underway in Round Lake Beach after three people were found dead Monday in a home on the 200 block of Camden Lane.

Police have not yet said when the killings happened, how they happened, or a motive. However, they did say they have a person of interest in custody.

A vehicle wanted in connection with the killings led Illinois State Police troopers on a high-speed chase which ended shortly before 4 p.m. in Joliet. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital under police escort.

"It's a shame," said Eric Linson, who lives down the street from the home. "It'd be nice if we didn't have these kinds of problems."

"It's scary, but it's an isolated incident from what they said. So hopefully nothing like this happens again," said another neighbor.

The vehicle that led police on the chase appeared to have lost control, going off an elevated portion of I-80 at Water Street, landing in a tree below.

The ages and genders of the victims are still unknown.

No charges have been filed yet.