3 found shot in vehicle on West Side: Chicago police

Three people were found shot in a vehicle in Little Village Sunday morning.

Chicago police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street at 3:10 a.m. and found multiple gunshot victims.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg, while a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was also shot in the shoulder.

All three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital listed in good condition.

The victims were unable to provide further details of the incident. No arrests have been reported.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.