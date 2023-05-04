3 historic Chicago buildings make Illinois' 'Most Endangered Historic Places' list

Three historic Chicago buildings have made the list of Illinois' "Most Endangered Historic Places."

Two buildings in the Loop and an old agricultural site on the Chicago River are at risk of facing the wrecking ball, which landed them on Landmarks Illinois' "Most Endangered" list.

At the corner of State and Adams are the Century and Consumers Buildings. They are early State Street terra cotta-clad skyscrapers owned by the federal government.

They sit very close to the Dirksen Federal Building and the government is considering tearing them down because of security concerns.

Then, there is the famous 1906 Damen Grain Silos; if you travel Interstate 55, these are a fixture on your commute.

The city recently sold the parcel to an asphalt company, which is proposing to demo the structure.

Landmarks Illinois says that would be a big mistake.

"They're really a signifier of the role Chicago has played in feeding America for quite some time, for the last 100 years. It was built by a railroad for the grain industry, but it's taken on a life even beyond that," said Bonnie McDonald, CEO of Landmarks Illinois.

She's advocating for the silos to remain for murals and public art.

A total of nine Illinois sites made this year's list, including a farmhouse in Naperville known as 'Oak Cottage.'

Landmarks Illinois says it's working with stakeholders to try to save the buildings.