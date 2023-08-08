3 hospitalized after crash in River North: CFD
CHICAGO - Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in River North Tuesday night.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Ontario Street and Orleans Street.
A woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine in stable condition. A man and woman were transported to Stroger Hospital, both in stable condition.
No additional information was released by CFD.