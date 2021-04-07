3 hospitalized after West Side drive-by

Three people were wounded in a drive-by Wednesday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 12:05 a.m., they were driving west on Congress Parkway when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled up to them at a red light in the 4300 block of West Congress Parkway, and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man from the vehicle was struck in the left leg and driven to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition, police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the right arm and brought to the same hospital also in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was struck in the back, the right shoulder, and brought to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. She was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.