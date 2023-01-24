3 hurt in crash after driver runs red light on Chicago's West Side

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a crash early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

A male driving a red SUV ran through a stop light around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue and struck a white Ford sedan that was traveling westbound on Ohio Street, according to police.

The white sedan was occupied by a man and a woman who suffered minor injuries and were transported to West Suburban Hospital where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Traffic citations are pending.