3 hurt in drive-by shooting in Lawndale

Three men were hurt in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

The trio was standing outside about 8:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street when a vehicle drove past and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 26-year-old was shot in both arms and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Another man, also 26, suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

The other, 20, was shot in the arm and hand and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was fair, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.